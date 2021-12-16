KozhikodeKOZHIKODE 16 December 2021 22:53 IST
Central team reviews COVID situation in Kozhikode
A Central team of officials that visited Kozhikode on Thursday directed the district administration to ensure speedy completion of second dose of COVID vaccination. The team held a meeting with District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy and discussed the death rate, test positivity rate, vaccination and tests.
A review meeting of appeal cases against COVID deaths was held at the Government Medical College Hospital.
