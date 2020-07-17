Central agencies re-examining gold smuggling cases

The Ministry of Home Affairs has begun revisiting several gold smuggling cases reported at the Calicut international airport in the past few years in the wake of the seizure of 30 kg of gold from an air cargo consignment that arrived at the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.
Central agencies are already looking into the cases allegedly involving K.T. Rameez, a Malappuram- based businessman who was arrested in connection with the smuggling case on Sunday. Previously, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had arraigned him as an accused in a case related to the seizure of 17.5 kg of gold at the Calicut airport in 2015.
Agencies are examining whether the gold smuggled through multiple channels had been used for extremist activities other than hawala trade, investments in jewellery, textiles and real estate business.
Attempts to smuggle gold through the Calicut airport had increased in the past four years. About 250 kg of gold was seized at the airport during 2019-20.
Sources said that more women passengers were now being deployed as carriers to smuggle consignments in small quantities that do not attract arrest or prosecution. Cases had been registered against 35 women in connection with the seizure of gold at the airport in the past one year, they said.
For every kg of gold smuggled, the profit made is ₹7 lakh. Gold jewellery carried over the permitted limit (₹50,000 and ₹.1 lakh for male and female passengers respectively) is subject to customs duty. There would be no case and prosecution if the value of the gold is below ₹20 lakh, sources said.
