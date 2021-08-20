Celebrations on amid crises caused by COVID

Many avoid ‘Onakkodi’ not to burn holes in their pockets; online sales hit local traders in Kozhikode

Pookkalam competitions, celebrations in offices and establishments, the famous ‘Uthrada Pachil’ on the day before Thiruvonam, festival offers and social media posts. It almost feels normal but for the fear everyone is trying desperately to conceal and overcome.

Onam is like never before this year. It was a low-key affair the previous year when COVID-19 had a devastating effect on normal life. But ever since the struggle for livelihood won over the fear for life, thanks to the business community in the State, there is a sense of almost normalcy. It was just weeks before Onam that the State government let all shops open, and the public heaved a sigh of relief. “Yes, we are aware that COVID may take our life. But why live if we cannot sustain it?,” asked Shibu A.K, an autorickshaw driver from Mankavu in Kozhikode as he plied between Valiyangadi and Mankavu carrying goods.

Textile shops, which used to be abuzz with customers on the days before Onam, are not so busy now. “The sale is lower than normal. Many people are cutting down on their traditional ‘Onakkodi’ this year due to various reasons. First, they may be scared to venture out. Second, they cannot afford Onakkodi now. Third, they are purchasing ‘Onakkodi’ online. Fourth, they are going after cheap stuff from the roadsides,” said Gautham Rajeevan, managing partner of a noted textile store in Kozhikode.

Local traders are bearing the brunt of the flourishing online business against the backdrop of the pandemic. “People are opting for online shopping now. Not just textiles, almost everything is now available online. They feel it is safer than visiting local stores,” Mr. Rajeevan said, adding that they were planning to set up an online store themselves to cater to the growing demand from customers.

There is a Malayalam proverb ‘Kaanam vittum Onam Unnanam’ (You should not miss the Onam meal even if you have to sell your property for it). The proverb is coming true for many people in the State who are spending the last of their savings this Onam, hoping for a prosperous festival next year.