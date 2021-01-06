Celebrating the Beypore Sultan

Kozhikode

06 January 2021 23:48 IST

40-day-long fete planned to commemorate writer’s birth anniversary

The birth anniversary of writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer will be a 40-day-long festival this time. The Beypore Art, Craft, Tourism and Literature Festival is being organised by the All India Malayali Association (AIMA) and Beypore Heritage Forum, in association with the Vaikom Muhammad Basheer Chair of the Calicut University, the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Kerala Sahitya Akademi and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

The fest will comprise art camp, Basheer film festival, musical programmes, short film contest, global short story competition, a video presentation titled ‘Hundred Second Ka Sultan’ based on the writer’s works, talks, discussions, tourism seminar and workshop on tourism possibilities in connection with the Uru building in Beypore and travellers’ meet. Those interested may contact 9847000102 or magicworldindia@gmail.

com

