Celebrating Kerala Bank formation

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran will open district-level celebrations to mark the formation of Kerala Bank at Muthalakkulam in Kozhikode on December 9. The celebrations will begin with a mass procession which will be flagged off by people’s representatives near the Corporation stadium premises and culminate at Muthalakkulam.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the event, M. Mehaboob, chairman of the organising committee, said the formation of the Kerala Bank would herald a change in the conventional banking sector and offer a host of new services to customers. “The biggest advantage of the new initiative, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 6, is that it will attract more local investments and its balanced distribution for local developments,” he said.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will chair the district-level celebration. Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies V.K. Radhakrishnan will present the report on Kerala Bank formation and the subsequent changes in the administration of Kozhikode District Cooperative Bank. A ‘music nite’ with artistes from the Kozhikode Musicians Social Welfare Cooperative Society too is part of the district-level events.