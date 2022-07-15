Celebrating films by women

The third Women’s International Film Festival opens tomorrow

The world’s most coveted awards in cinema date back to 1929. In all these decades, only three women have won the Oscar for the best director.

Jane Campion became the third when she won the award four months ago for her film The Power of the Dog. It was a richly deserved recognition for a veteran director who made such outstanding films as The Piano and Bright Star. The honour was a huge boost for female filmmakers across the world.

For far too long, women have been considered better – or only – suited for jobs in front of the camera, not behind it. But, things are changing for the better. The Women’s International Film Festival, which kicks off at the Kairali Sree theatres here on Saturday, would be a reflection of the changes.

Films directed by women from across the globe will be screened over the next three days. The festival’s opening film Clara Sola is in Spanish and it was Costa Rica’s entry for the best international feature film at the Oscars this year.

It was directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén. The film won The Golden Crow Pheasant Award for the best film at the International Film Festival of Kerala. It is featured in the World Cinema section at this festival.

There are sections for Indian and Malayalam cinema as well. Documentaries and short films made by women directors will also be screened.

Some of those filmmakers will attend the festival. Actresses from the region, including Vidhubala, Nilambur Ayisha, Kuttyedanthi Vialasini and Zeenath, will be honoured during the festival.