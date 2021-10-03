Celebrating ‘birthday of paddy’

Children celebrating the ‘birthday of paddy’ at St. Mary’s UP School at Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Kozhikode

03 October 2021 18:08 IST

Children gather on field to re-enact an age-old tradition

Little ones of St. Mary’s Upper Primary School, Anakkampoyil, gathered in their paddy field on Sunday to celebrate the ‘birthday of paddy’. For them, it was a thrilling moment to re-enact the tradition, when farmers used to celebrate the ‘birthday of paddy’ on Makam day in the month of Kanni.

The little farmers also read out a few chapters from a children’s novel written by Lekha Kakkanattu, an Assistant Agriculture Officer from Koduvally. The book, Kunjattakalude Koithupaattu, was selected for the observance as it had many interesting details on paddy farming.

The school authorities said they encouraged students’ paddy farming activities along with small-scale vegetable cultivation as it was found creating a unique learning experience for children beyond the virtual world. “The highly popular Uma variety of paddy was used here which would offer a great visual treat for students during the school reopening on November 1,” they said.

