CCTV camera owners in Kozhikode city limit coverage to avoid legal issues

With a rise in number of hard disk recoveries for crime investigations, private closed circuit television (CCTV) owners have started limiting the camera coverage to their own properties. The trend is likely to reduce coverage of public spaces by the networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though installing CCTV cameras has become a trend, the high maintenance costs and unexpected recovery of hard disks to track suspicious persons have discouraged many from installing it. Moreover, delay in retrieving hard disks from the police and associated legal complications have further led many to limit their surveillance areas.

“In Kozhikode city, owners frequently complain of being dragged into cases due to police formalities. From road accidents to thefts, CCTV footages are always necessary for investigations,” said Vipin Mohan, a technician working in the field. He said that several house owners in the city had repositioned their cameras to cover their property alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since hard disks were costly and replacing it with new ones considering prolonged investigations and court proceedings is hardly an affordable exercise, many urban residents have even brought down the number of cameras. Since hard disks were costly, and replacing it due to investigations and court proceedings was hardly affordable, many urban residents have opted to reduce the number of cameras they use.

“It is because of the tedious procedures related to examination of hard disks that many residents did not cooperate with the proposal of the police to link their surveillance cameras with the police control room. If data collection had been simplified, people woul have cooperated with it,” said M. Krishnadas, a functionary of a residents’ association at Mokavoor.

Meanwhile, police sources confirmed that the release of recovered hard disks would be delayed only in the case of grave crimes. In ordinary cases, the police verifies camera footages and make its copies for any necessary follow-up investigations, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.