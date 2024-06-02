GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CCTV camera owners in Kozhikode city limit coverage to avoid legal issues

Published - June 02, 2024 12:27 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

With a rise in number of hard disk recoveries for crime investigations, private closed circuit television (CCTV) owners have started limiting the camera coverage to their own properties. The trend is likely to reduce coverage of public spaces by the networks.

Though installing CCTV cameras has become a trend, the high maintenance costs and unexpected recovery of hard disks to track suspicious persons have discouraged many from installing it. Moreover, delay in retrieving hard disks from the police and associated legal complications have further led many to limit their surveillance areas.

“In Kozhikode city, owners frequently complain of being dragged into cases due to police formalities. From road accidents to thefts, CCTV footages are always necessary for investigations,” said Vipin Mohan, a technician working in the field. He said that several house owners in the city had repositioned their cameras to cover their property alone.

Since hard disks were costly and replacing it with new ones considering prolonged investigations and court proceedings is hardly an affordable exercise, many urban residents have even brought down the number of cameras. Since hard disks were costly, and replacing it due to investigations and court proceedings was hardly affordable, many urban residents have opted to reduce the number of cameras they use.

“It is because of the tedious procedures related to examination of hard disks that many residents did not cooperate with the proposal of the police to link their surveillance cameras with the police control room. If data collection had been simplified, people woul have cooperated with it,” said M. Krishnadas, a functionary of a residents’ association at Mokavoor.

Meanwhile, police sources confirmed that the release of recovered hard disks would be delayed only in the case of grave crimes. In ordinary cases, the police verifies camera footages and make its copies for any necessary follow-up investigations, they said.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / police / people

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.