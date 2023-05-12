CBSE students in Kozhikode put up a commendable show

May 12, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the district put on a good show when the results of class X and class XII exams were declared on Friday.

A majority of schools retained 100 % pass percentage in both examinations.

Managements of some leading CBSE schools in the city said more than 50% of their students scored above 90% in Class X examinations. The toppers at almost all schools scored above 98%. In the Grade X examination, there were even students who scored above 99%.

According to heads of prominent schools such as Silver Hills Public School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and CMI Public School, Devagiri, school toppers and A1 grade holders would be honoured.

Nearly 64,000 students from across the State took the Class X board examinations, while 44,000 appeared for Class XII examinations. There were 1,400 exam centres across the State and Lakshadweep.