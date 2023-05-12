ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE students in Kozhikode put up a commendable show

May 12, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Majority of schools retain 100% pass percentage in class X and XII exams

The Hindu Bureau

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the district put on a good show when the results of class X and class XII exams were declared on Friday.

A majority of schools retained 100 % pass percentage in both examinations.

Managements of some leading CBSE schools in the city said more than 50% of their students scored above 90% in Class X examinations. The toppers at almost all schools scored above 98%. In the Grade X examination, there were even students who scored above 99%. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to heads of prominent schools such as Silver Hills Public School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and CMI Public School, Devagiri, school toppers and A1 grade holders would be honoured.

Nearly 64,000 students from across the State took the Class X board examinations, while 44,000 appeared for Class XII examinations. There were 1,400 exam centres across the State and Lakshadweep.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US