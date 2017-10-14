CBSE district arts festival begins

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) district arts festival began at Islahiya Public School, Kottakkal, on Friday.

More than 2,000 students from 50-odd CBSE schools in the district are attending the four-day festival organised by the Malappuram Sahodaya School Complex.

Writer U.K. Kumaran inaugurated the off-stage events on Friday morning. Sahodaya district president M. Abdul Nazar presided. Kottakkal municipal chairperson K.K. Nazar flagged off the band display competition. Isha Tarana and team of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Kottakkal, won the first prize in band display. Sainik School, Wandoor, and Peevees Model School, Nilambur, won the second and third places respectively.

Sahodaya general secretary M. Jouhar, writer Kanesh Poonoor, Islahiya school PTA president C. Abdul Kareem, Sahodaya leaders Joji Paul, Nirmala Chandran, Jobin Sebastian, Fr. Jibin Vazhakkaliyil, Sr. Renita, P. Nisar Khan, Tito M. Joseph, Sunny Thomas, S. Smita, and Mohammed Yasir spoke.

When the results of 30 events were announced, Peevees Model School, Nilambur, was in the lead with 299 points.