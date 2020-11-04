CBI probe zeroing in on CM, says BJP

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that the State government’s decision to withdraw its general consent given to the CBI to probe any case is an attempt to prevent Central agencies from probing the cases, as they are slowly zeroing in on the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.
At a news conference here on Wednesday, he said the probe into cases of gold smuggling and irregularities in the LIFE Mission housing programme had already reached the Chief Minister’s Office. Mr. Vijayan had links with the key suspects in the cases, Swapna Suresh and M. Sivasankar, Mr. Surendran alleged. He said the son of CPI(M) State secretary was facing serious allegations in the drug case in Bengaluru. If the CPI(M) believed that it can obstruct the CBI from pursuing the cases in the State, it was living in a fool’s paradise, he said.
