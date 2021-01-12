CBI conducts raid at airport

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out a raid at the Calicut International Airport early on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the team, assisted by officials attached to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, recovered about ₹3 lakh from the washroom and a desk drawer of the customs office. However, the CBI is yet to confirm the recovery of the cash.

The joint operation was conducted after a flight from Sharjah landed at the airport. The passengers were also subjected to a through search even after their customary immigration and customs checks.

The raids, sources said, were based on intelligence inputs that the gold smuggling via the airport was increasing in recent times.