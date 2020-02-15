Caution urged as mercury levels rise

The Health and Labour Departments in Kozhikode district have issued guidelines to address the possibility of sunstroke and other complications against the backdrop of rising day temperatures in the past few days.

According to weather scientists, the maximum temperature in at least some districts in the State is three degree Celsius above normal and this could lead to health issues if those venturing out into the open do not take precautions. The maximum temperature recorded in Kozhikode city on Saturday was 34.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 above normal, and the minimum temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 above normal.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said public health staff had been directed to be on alert against sunstroke cases. Anyone affected by sunstroke has been asked to seek immediate medical help.

“They should be given enough water to avoid dehydration and taken away from direct exposure to sunlight. Treatment should be provided if there are burns,” she added.

With model exams going on in government and aided schools and the board exams under the Central Board of Secondary Education beginning on Saturday, school authorities too are learnt to be on alert. However, Education Department sources said they were yet to get any official direction.

Working hours

Meanwhile, the Labour Department has rescheduled working hours for labourers till April 30. Kozhikode District Labour Officer (Enforcement) P.P. Santhosh Kumar said in a release that those who work in day shifts need to take a break between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Their work timings have been fixed for eight hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. This is under Rules 24 and 25 of the Kerala Minimum Wages Rules. A squad of assistant labour officers has been formed to ensure the enforcement of the guidelines. Action will be initiated against those found violating the guidelines. (Violations may be reported to 04952370538.)