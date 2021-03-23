Caution against heatwave

With the mercury soaring and more number of sunburn and sunstroke cases getting reported, the District Disaster Management Authority has issued a notice to the public on precautions to be taken while going out in the sun.

Besides the use of umbrella and footwear while going out and drinking enough water, the public have been advised not to get exposed to direct sunlight between noon and 3 p.m. Avoiding spicy food items, keeping the windows open to ensure enough air circulation at homes and institutions have also been advised.

Aged people, children and patients should take special care and refrain from going out in the sun.