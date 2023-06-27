Cath lab at Kozhikode General Hospital yet to resume operations

June 27, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The functioning of the cardiac catheterisation lab (cath lab) at the Government General Hospital has been suspended for the past two weeks, affecting a large number of patients. The worst hit are people whose surgeries have already been scheduled.

The operations of the lab were stopped in June mid-week after stent distributors halted their supply citing payment default. The authorities had to give them money for the devices supplied since August last. After the functioning of the lab was affected due to the stoppage of stent supply, the authorities released the amount for August. They were willing to sanction the arrears for September, around ₹33 lakh, as well.

The distributors, however, stuck to their demand to clear the arrears till December last. Though the Health department sought a system in which the credit for supply is fixed at eight months, the distributors were not willing to accept it.

During the talks held on June 22, both the sides had agreed to discuss the issue again after three days. A representative of the distributors’ association said on Monday that there had been no update from the authorities on their demand. It is learnt that the Health department is exploring ways to secure funds.

The cath lab at the hospital was inaugurated in 2021. At least three to four surgeries were conducted there every day. The present crisis is due to the government not releasing funds for the treatment already given under the State’s health insurance scheme, the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati. The general hospital is yet to get crores of rupees under this head.

