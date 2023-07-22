ADVERTISEMENT

Cath lab at Kozhikode General Hospital to resume operations from Monday

July 22, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The cath lab at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Bringing relief to a large number of heart patients who approach the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, for treatment, the catheterisation lab (cath lab) at the facility will resume functioning on Monday.

This follows a meeting of medical device distributors and hospital authorities held on Saturday. Hospital Superintendent Asha Devi and distributors’ association member P. Sangeeth were present.

Operations of the cath lab had been discontinued since June 14 after distributors of medical devices such as stents stopped supply citing payment default. The authorities were not able to clear dues, around ₹3 crore, from September 2022. Procedures such as angiogram were suspended since then. This affected patients, especially those from poor families, who depend on the hospital. Those who reached the facility had to be referred to other hospitals. Recently, a patient who sought treatment for chest pain collapsed at the hospital and had to be shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

Subsequently, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, arranged ₹2 crore through the Health department.

Mr. Sangeeth told The Hindu that they had resumed supply of equipment by evening. He said the hospital authorities had cleared the payment till the month of January this year. Hospital sources said the cath lab would resume operations from Monday. It is learnt that the authorities have promised to streamline the settling of bills with distributors from now on.

