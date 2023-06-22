Cath lab at general hospital continues to remain closed as talks fail

June 22, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Functioning of the cardiac catheterisation lab (cath lab) at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, continues to be suspended as the talks between Health department authorities and medical device distributors failed to reach a consensus on Thursday.

The operations were stopped a week ago after stent distributors halted their supply citing payment default. The payment since August last, around ₹1 crore, was due. This forced the authorities to halt heart surgeries at the hospital. At least three to four such procedures are normally performed a day at the hospital, and patients who depend on the public health facility are compelled to seek other options. However, after the distributors went on a strike, the authorities released the payment for August.

The meeting on Thursday was held at the office of K.K. Rajaram, District Medical Officer, where Ashadevi, superintendent at the hospital, and other officials were present.

Functionaries of the distributors’ association said that the authorities had promised to release the payment for September as well and sought resumption of the equipment supply. They also promised to put in place a system to review future complaints related to payments. However, the distributors said they had sought clearance of payments till December last now to resume supply. The payment till March should be settled later. Thereafter, there should not be any delay in the monthly payments too, they added.

Dr. Rajaram told The Hindu that funds were ready to clear payment till September last year. He said that in some other major hospitals, they were operating on an eight-month credit system. “The distributors told us that they would let us know their position in three days,” he added.

The default in payments is mainly due to the government delaying funds for treatment given under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi, the State health insurance scheme. The government reportedly owes around ₹5 crore to the hospital under this head. The cath lab was launched at the hospital in 2021.

