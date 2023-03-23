Casualty wing at Kozhikode MCH to be shifted to new PMSSY block

March 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The casualty wing at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, will be shifted to the newly constructed block under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) from Saturday.

Hospital superintendent M.P. Sreejayan said in a note on Thursday that all surgical superspecialty, accident and emergency/casualty services would be shifted to the new block. Five operation theatres and allied intensive care units have been set up at the PMSSY building. All vehicles bringing patients who need emergency care should avoid going to the building that previously hosted the casualty ward. They can come in front of the hospital main gate and enter Karanthoor Road and go via the gate that opens to the outpatient department of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health building. The gate to the PMSSY block can be seen on the left side.

ADVERTISEMENT