Kozhikode

Cash stolen from migrants’ quarters

Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 03, 2022 22:02 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:02 IST

The Nadapuram police have started investigation into an alleged daylight theft in which a group of migrant workers lost cash to the tune of ₹15,000 from their rented quarters at Kallachi near Nadapuram in the district. Police sources said they managed to get clear CCTV visuals to track the suspect. The theft took place on Monday. He had also allegedly attempted to steal a gold chain from a nearby house, according to another complainant, the police said.

