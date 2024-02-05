GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cash prize on cards for Good Samaritans on road

February 05, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As part of road safety programmes, the Kozhikode City traffic police in association with the Lions Club have introduced a cash prize for Good Samaritans who support the speedy hospitalisation of accident victims. Only minimal formalities will be required to claim the cash prize of ₹500 under the new initiative.

According to police officers, intention behind the cash reward is to make people quickly respond to the situations and ensure fruitful medical intervention during the golden hours. Such persons would not be dragged into any type of legal formalities, they added.

The claim for prize would be processed only after verifying photographs of the hospitalisation. Those who wish to claim their prize would have to send the photographs through WhatsApp to 8590965259.

Functionaries of Lions Club said the scheme would be expanded to other locations after reviewing the public response. The trial would be conducted only within the Kozhikode city limit. According to police officers in-charge of the city traffic, many youngsters have been found taking it up as a good challenge. A review on public response would be conducted after one month, they added.

Kozhikode / Kerala / road safety / road accident

