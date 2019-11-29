Cash awards for best schools in Corporation

The Kozhikode Corporation will give cash awards to aided and government schools within its limits based on the facilities given to students and their performance in academic and extracurricular activities .

Titled ‘Ente Vidyalayam, Nalla Vidyalayam’, the awards are for ₹5,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000, said M. Radhakrishnan, chairman, standing committee on education. A meeting to review the condition of schools in the city was held on Thursday. Mr. Radhakrishnan said that cleaning works and clearing of undergrowth would be undertaken under Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. Latrines would be spruced up. The health wing of the corporation would offer help to ensure hygiene on school premises. Mr. Radhakrishnan said that steps would be taken to better hygienic practices among students.