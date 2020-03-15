Cases registered against medical shop owners

The Town police conducted search in a private medical shop on Saturday following complaints that its proprietors were charging unfair price for face masks.
Circle Inspector A. Umesh who led the surprise check said the shop owners were suspected of charging ₹17 for masks priced below ₹2. They were also suspected of selling the already procured cheap masks at a higher price to large scale buyers from other States.
As part of the continuing investigation, cases were registered against the shop owners under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and 118 (causing grave violation of public order or danger) of the Kerala Police Act.
