Cases filed against Kannur mosques, temple for defying COVID-19 norms

Despite orders from the government and the district administration to avoid religious congregations, a large number of people gathered at mosques and a temple in Kannur.

The police on Saturday registered cases against 200-odd people, including the authorities of three mosques and a temple, for violating norms imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

According to District Police Chief Yathish Chandra, the cases were filed against the mosque and temple authorities for allowing the conduct of prayers and a temple festival.

Cases were registered against mosque committee members and those who attended prayers at Palot mosque, 19 Mile mosque within Mattanur police limits and Shivapuram mosque within Maloor police limits. In Taliparamba, the police booked the Trichambaram temple committee authority for organising the temple festival.

Mr. Chandra said the seriousness of the infection had already been discussed with all religious leaders and the concerned police station had instructed the authorities to avoid any gatherings of more than 50 people.

However, defying orders, prayers, masses and a temple festival were organised in the district. It could be tolerated as it was against the government order and put the lives of several people at risk.

He said cases under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code had been filed against them. He said it had been decided to serve notice on all the religious institutions to avoid masses and other congregations.