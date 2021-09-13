Caseload drops further as 1,800 test positive

KOZHIKODE

13 September 2021 22:12 IST

The active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode dropped to 28,002 on Monday. Only 1,800 fresh cases were recorded on the day and 3,520 others recovered from the infection.

According to the district medical officer, 9,295 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 19.8%. Of the fresh cases, 1,764 were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 30 others was not known.

The Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 225 cases of locally acquired infections and Payyoli 93.

Advertising

Advertising