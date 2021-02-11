Caseload drops below 7,000 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

11 February 2021 00:57 IST

652 fresh cases, 829 recoveries reported on Wednesday

The active COVID-19 case load from Kozhikode district dropped below 7,000 on Wednesday when the number of recoveries exceeded that of new infections.

According to the District Medical Officer, 6,983 people from the district are on the list of infected persons now.

There were 652 fresh cases and 829 recoveries on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, 628 were through local transmission and the source of 20 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation reported 165 locally acquired infections, Vadakara and Nanminda 24 each, and Koyilandy and Kuruvattur 19 each. As many as 7,984 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 8.94%.

Mayor Beena Philip will open the second phase of “Break the Chain” campaign to contain COVID-19, near the new bus stand premises on February 13.

This was decided at a meeting between organisations representing autorickshaw drivers, bus drivers, and bus owners and the corporation authorities on Wednesday. A release quoting the Mayor said that an awareness campaign on observing the protocol in public places would be strengthened. Disinfection measures would be made mandatory for buses. Trade unions volunteered to disinfect autorickshaws and taxis. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahmed said that the corporation would make available hand sanitisers and disinfectants through sponsorship.

This was after the bus owners claimed that they were in dire financial straits and could not buy them on their own. The owners said that the vehicles would be disinfected during the breaks and bus conductors would be asked to wear hand gloves.