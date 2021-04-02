Case registered against student

Classmate alleges sexual assault at hostel

A girl student from the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has approached the Kunnamangalam police seeking an investigation into the alleged sexual assault against her by her classmate.

In her petition, the 22-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the youth while they were on the terrace of the hostel on Wednesday morning.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The youth, who is also a native of Uttar Pradesh, went into hiding after the incident. Though the police carried out a search in the hostel, they could not trace him.

An official from the Kunnamangalam police station said the incident was firstly taken up by the IIM-K’s Internal Complaints Committee.

“The complainant came to the police station by an IIM-K vehicle. She received all the required support from the complaints committee to proceed with the police investigation.” said the official who visited the campus on Thursday as part of the investigation. He said a few students were also aware of the incident.

The Kunnamangalam police said it was the first such incident reported from the IIM-K campus after its opening in 1996. “The search is on for the accused and the authorities are cooperating very well with the ongoing investigation,” they said.