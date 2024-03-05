GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case registered against SFI activists at Koyilandy college

March 05, 2024 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyilandy police have registered cases against over 20 Students Federation of India (SFI) activists from R. Sankar Memorial SNDP Yogam College, Koyilandy, who have been accused of beating up C.R. Amal Krishna, a second-year BSc student at the college.

According to sources, Mr. Amal Krishna suffered injuries on his nasal bone following the alleged assault by the SFI activists, including R. Abhay Krishna, college students’ union chairperson, at a house on March 1. He was subsequently taken to the taluk hospital for medical treatment. But the cause of injury was explained as a road accident. However, Mr. Amal Krishna had to be taken to another private hospital as he could not suffer the pain. His father, A.V. Chandran, filed a complaint with the college principal and the police on March 2. Police sources said that they have sought a report from the principal.

Meanwhile, SFI functionaries have claimed that Mr. Amal Krishna was involved in a ragging incident on the campus and he suffered the injuries during an altercation with a group of students.

