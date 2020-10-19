Kozhikode

Case against six for defaming sportswoman

The Edachery police have registered a case against six persons, including a higher secondary school teacher, who allegedly made obscene posts and comments against the powerlifting champion, Majiziya Bhanu, on Facebook. The case was registered under Section 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance through electronic platforms.

The complainant, in her petition, said a Facebook group was behind the derogatory campaign and it was aimed at tarnishing her image as a sports personality.

