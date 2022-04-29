Kozhikode

Case against panchayat vice president for pawning fake gold

Kodiyathur grama panchayat vice president Babu Polukunnath was booked on the charge of pawning fake gold to secure ₹27 lakh from the Kodiyathur branch of the Kerala Gramin Bank. The case was registered against him by the Mukkom police on a complaint from the bank authorities. He reportedly colluded with two others — Santhosh Kumar and Vishnu Perumanna — who were recently remanded in judicial custody. Seeking his resignation, a section of CPI(M) workers took out a march to the grama panchayat office. They also staged a protest in front of the bank.


