Case against panchayat vice president for pawning fake gold
Kodiyathur grama panchayat vice president Babu Polukunnath was booked on the charge of pawning fake gold to secure ₹27 lakh from the Kodiyathur branch of the Kerala Gramin Bank. The case was registered against him by the Mukkom police on a complaint from the bank authorities. He reportedly colluded with two others — Santhosh Kumar and Vishnu Perumanna — who were recently remanded in judicial custody. Seeking his resignation, a section of CPI(M) workers took out a march to the grama panchayat office. They also staged a protest in front of the bank.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.