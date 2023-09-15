ADVERTISEMENT

Case against one for allegedly circulating fake message on Nipah

September 15, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyilandy police have registered a case against a man who reportedly claimed in a social media post that Nipah was a “fake creation” and that some pharmaceutical companies were behind the propagation.

The case was registered against Chettiyamkandy Anil Kumar under various sections of the Information Technology Act. Though he deleted the post later, the police are going ahead with stringent action against him.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into two other incidents in which fake messages were circulated on social media in the name of a private hospital and Kozhikode Corporation councillors from Poolakkadavu and Chevarambalam.

The hospital authorities filed a petition with the police alleging that a voice message had been circulated in the name of the hospital, claiming that several doctors were in quarantine with suspected Nipah symptoms.

The councillors claimed that their names were used to endorse a fake message related to the declaration of containment zone regulations at Chevarambalam on Thursday. They said the message had triggered scare among people.

