Case against NRI for abusive comment on social media

A case has been registered at the Meppayur police station in Kozhikode district of Kerala against a non-resident Indian for writing abusive comments below a picture of BJP State president K. Surendran and his daughter, posted in the social media recently.
According to sources, it is based on a complaint filed by V.K. Sajeevan, party Kozhikode district unit president. Mr. Surendran had posted a photo of him along with his daughter to mark National Girl Child Day on January 24. An abusive comment was written below by a profile called Ajinas Ajinas. The comment drew sharp responses from social media users.
It was presumed that the profile belonged to a gymnasium trainer called Ajinas from Avala in Kozhikode, who is now outside the country. The BJP leader filed the complaint based on this assumption. It has also been reported that the party activists took out a march to Mr. Ajinas’s house.
The police, however, claimed on Tuesday that the identity of the profile is yet to be ascertained. An official said the cyber cell would be intimated about the case.
Meanwhile, online news portals reported quoting Mr. Ajinas and family members that he had nothing to do with the cyber bullying and a fake account might have been created in his name.
