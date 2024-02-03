Case against NIT-C professor for Facebook comment hailing Godse

February 03, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kunnamangalam police in Kozhikode have registered a case against a professor at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) over one of her comments under a Facebook post praising Nathuram Godse on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30.

The case is under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code. It is based on a complaint by an area-level functionary of the Students Federation of India. Shaija Andavan, a professor attached to the mechanical engineering department at NIT-C, had written “Proud of Godse for saving India” under a post by Krishnaraj, a lawyer. The post had said that Hindu Mahasabha leader Nathuram Godse was a “hero” for many in “Bharat”. The complaint said that since Godse had been executed for murdering Gandhi, hailing him as a hero amounted to sedition. The complainant also alleged that a deliberate attempt had been made to create religious division in society.

Democratic Youth Federation of India State vice president L.G. Lijeesh has also filed a complaint with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) seeking action against Ms. Andavan.

The incident comes close on the heels of the suspension of a student at the institute following a recent clash between two groups over the January 22 consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The suspension has since been put on hold. Meanwhile, the police have also registered a case against 10 students who reportedly roughed up another student during the clash.

