Case against Kozhikode sports academy for violating COVID-19 protocol

KOZHIKODE

24 July 2021

Torchlight march organised to mark Olympics opening

Cases have been registered against over 50 persons at Pullurampara in Kozhikode district for violating the pandemic protocol by organising a torchlight march to mark the beginning of the Olympics in Tokyo.

The event organised by the Malabar Sports Academy based in Pullurampara was held on Friday morning. The sectoral magistrate was informed that many children too were present at the venue. The Station House Officer attached to the Thiruvambady police station was alerted about it.

