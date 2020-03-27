Case against head-load workers for assaulting journalists

The Vellayil police on Thursday registered a case against a group of identifiable head-load workers who allegedly manhandled a visual media journalist and his cameraman in the city. The journalists were attacked while they were capturing the unloading of liquor at a BEVCO godown near Puthiyakadavu by the workers violating the lockdown regulations. A.N. Abhilash and K.R. Midhun, the complainants, claimed that the attackers were active workers of the Centre of Indian Trade Union. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists condemned the incident and sought a fair investigation into the incident by arresting the suspects.