Case against DYFI activists

The Kozhikode Rural police have registered a case against five Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers who allegedly attacked the leader of Chengottumala anti-mining action council when he was at the house of his friend.

R.K. Febin, V. Vinil, T. Jithin Raj, Aswin Vijay and O. Rajan were booked following a complaint filed by the victim, Dileesh Koottalida. The incident occurred on May 27. Both Dileesh and his friend Arun had sustained injuries in the incident. They had been admitted to Perambra taluk Hospital.

According to the police, the five-member gang attacked the activist following an argument over the circulation of a notice against a local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader. The notice had held the CPI(M) leader responsible for the activities to secure sanction for the mining project at Chengottumala. The DYFI workers roughed him up for his suspected involvement in circulating the notice, the police said.

Meanwhile, Dileesh said he had no connection with the circulation of any notice in the area. The local action committee leaders who flayed the incident alleged that the Communist party of India (Marxist) workers were trying to scuttle the villagers’ fight against an upcoming mining project. They also sought the intervention of the police to ensure protection for the members of the local action committee.