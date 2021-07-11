Case against Calicut varsity teacher for misbehaving with girl student

Kozhikode

11 July 2021 18:35 IST

The Tenhipalam police in Malappuram district of Kerala has registered a case against Haris Kodampuzha, Assistant Professor attached to the Department of English at Calicut University, under sections 354 and 354 D of the Indian Penal Code for misbehaving with a girl student. It is learnt that more girl students have now approached the university with similar complaints.

The university had suspended Mr. Haris Kodampuzha on Saturday. The action was based on a report of the Internal Complaint Cell which inquired into the complaint she had lodged with the department head and the Vice Chancellor. The university authorities later forwarded it to the Tenhipalam police in whose jurisdiction the institution is located. It has been alleged that he had sent explicit messages to her over phone and tried to grab her at a public place. Mr. Haris joined the university only three months ago.

