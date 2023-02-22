ADVERTISEMENT

Case against BJP leaders for threatening police officer

February 22, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJYM protest march turns violent in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A protest march taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to the office of the District Police Chief, Kozhikode city, on Wednesday against the manhandling of its activist during the visit of the Chief Minister on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kasaba police on Wednesday booked two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for issuing death threats to the Circle Inspector (CI) attached to the Nadakkavu police station during a protest march taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City). The march was organised in protest against the alleged manhandling of BJYM leader Vaishnavesh during the Chief Minister’s visit on Sunday.

The case was filed against BJP district general secretary M. Mohanan and secretary T. Ranish, who is also a member of the Kozhikode Corporation Council under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 147 (punishment for rioting), and 143 (member of an unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cases were also registered against 80 others, including women, for taking part in the march, which turned violent. The police had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan, who inaugurated the protest, demanded the removal of the CI from service. He further said that after assaulting Vaishnavesh, the police had falsely charged him to deny him bail.

