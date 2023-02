February 13, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two cars were destroyed in a late evening fire outbreak near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode city on Monday. The incident took place at the parking area around 7 p.m. No passenger or driver were present at the spot. Police sources said the fire spread from a nearby field, where someone had burnt waste materials. Two units of fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.