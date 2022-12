December 03, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the participation of 150 children, the CSI English church at Nadakkavu will host the season’s first carol song event on Sunday. The donations collected from the viewers will be used to fulfil the wish of about 45 differently abled children’s dream to travel by flight. Though the trip was planned for 2020, the pandemic outbreak was spoiling the trip.