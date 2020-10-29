Caring for the elderly in pandemic times

‘Vayokshema’ call centre proves a boon for senior citizens

The ‘Vayokshema’ call centre opened by the Social Justice Department in the city under its Grand Care project is proving to be a big relief for many elderly people. Within just one-and-a-half months, the call centre team has managed to make 44,300 direct calls to the target group and enquire about their well-being. The centre helps the elderly address their personal issues and remain connected with the authorities to get information on latest government welfare programmes.

The project makes headway at a time when many elderly citizens are badly in need of personal support following the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to social Justice Department officials, the call centre is a trustworthy place for the elderly to approach to solve their physical, mental or emotional problems. The District-level Senior Citizen Cell is also monitoring the activities of the centre.

“Our task during the launch time was to popularise the service and prompt maximum elderly citizens to approach us in case of any legal, medical or financial requirements. Since September this year, we have been doing the phone interaction apart from visiting the needy to assure them spot relief,” says M. Indhu, one of the technical assistants at the call centre near the Iqra Hospital. She says that the call centre has so far received over 3,000 calls from senior citizens seeking solutions for various personal issues.

In Kozhikode district, the target group comprises about

2,47,000 elderly people. Personal details of the majority of the elderly are available with call centre officials to contact them occasionally and enquire about their well-being. As there are officials from the Maintenance Tribunal as well with the centre, legal support is also available for them. There are now 20 professionals who work in two shifts to handle daily interactions at the call centre.

Medicine supply

On the basis of calls, the call centre team is now working on a separate project to supply essential medicines to some of the needy in their list. The support of sponsors will be sought to purchase medicines and deliver them. There are also plans to purchase supportive equipment like wheelchairs for financially backward members in the group.

Officials with the Social Justice Department say the State-level project is likely to be linked with a similar national project under the Union government for better reach.

Plans are afoot to take up geotagging of senior citizens’ locations and assure them a software-based support all the time using an exclusive app. Till then, they can contact the district-level cell between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on 04952-377911.