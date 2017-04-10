Cargo ship services set to resume at Beypore

After a year-long lull, the Beypore port is all set to wake up to the hustle and bustle of regular container ship service from Tuesday. Port authorities confirm that Trans Asia, the first container ship after the long interval, will anchor at the port on Tuesday by formally resuming the service.

Port officer Ashwini Prathap said the dredging works to accommodate more container vessels at the port would be completed within two months. “The field survey ahead of the dredging process has been completed in the area and we hope to complete the work at a cost of ₹4 crore,” he said.

Along with the extension of the existing berth, a dedicated wharf for container vessels too was on the anvil at the port. A Central aid of ₹50 crore would be used for the completion of 100-metre-long dedicated wharf. Steps were underway to complete the works during this fiscal itself, he said.

Sagar Mala fund

“We got the fund from the Union government’s Sagar Mala project that aims at the modernisation of all major Indian ports. The construction of a dedicated wharf will naturally attract more container vessels to our port,” said Mr. Prathap.

He maintained that the estimate to begin the pending dredging work would be submitted to the higher authorities within a couple of days. It was in 2015 that the State government introduced a lot of modern facilities and container handling equipment at the Beypore port as part of its coastal shipping promotion programmes. Around ₹24 crore was spent during the 2015-16 fiscal that mainly witnessed commissioning of M.T. Malabar, a powerful tug, a container handling crane and a container reach stacker.