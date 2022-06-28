Career workshop for graduates

Reading Room, a community library at Paroppadi, is organising a free career preparation workshop for college students and graduates from 10 a.m. to noon on July 3. The workshop will be led by P. Rajeevan, District Employment Officer, Kozhikode, and Div Manickam, mentor and product marketing influencer. Participants can learn about opportunities for young graduates beyond traditional career routes and best resume/CV writing practices. They can bring along a copy of their CV to receive one-to-one feedback for improvement. Register online at https://bit.ly/Careerprep2022 or call/WhatsApp 09496980555.