Career counselling on hotel management

The State Institute of Hospitality Management will organise a career counselling seminar on the latest opportunities in the hotel management sector on February 1. The seminar, which will also deal with various common entrance tests for admissions, is open to Plus Two students, teachers and parents. For more details, contact: 04952-385861.

