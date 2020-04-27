Career centre to launch ‘virtual school’

The Labour Department-run Career Development Centre (CDC), Perambra, has joined hands with Kozhikode-based start-up Oroboro Global to build a ‘virtual school’ of sorts for teachers and students.

The customised platform or dashboard can be used to keep track of classes. It is now up and running and will be officially launched by Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan this week.

This ‘virtual institution’ uses video sharing platforms and can handle everything from attendance, classes, study materials, faculty interactions, administration, student analytics and online examinations. It is under the ‘Dhanus’ project of the National Employment Service, Kerala, and the Department of Higher Education, for skill development.

“Most of our students are also new to all this, so we are taking baby steps to ensure everyone is on board. This is one solution which can address important factors like student learning curves, student analytics and teacher analytics,” said Nidhin K., academic coordinator, ‘Dhanus’.

Using the dashboard, teachers can post class schedules, track student attendance and provide resources to students in one centralised location. Students will have access to a centralised portal where they can keep track of classes and study material.

While custom-based enterprise resource planning solutions tend to be expensive, Oroboro Global claimed it would try to provide the software to other schools and institutions at a minimal cost to enable them to conduct classes without disruption.

“This project can also potentially increase the scope of the ‘Dhanus’ scheme, enabling them to help students across Kerala,” said CEO of Oroboro Global, Aromal Padmajayan.

The platform has been built at the behest of the CDC, Perambra, which is running ‘Dhanus’ to help students pursue higher studies in national-level research institutions. Under the pilot project, 200 students have been chosen and will be given career counselling and guidance, along with classes to improve their core concepts in subjects like Mathematics and Statistics.