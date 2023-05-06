Care-giving home members in Kozhikode cut off from outside world

May 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

Over 70 members of Asha Niketan, a care-giving home for mentally challenged persons run by the charitable organisation, FMR (India), at Nandi Bazar near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, are in dire straits now.

The ongoing work on the National Highway-66 bypass linking Nandi and Chengottukavu has divided the property into multiple portions. There is no access from the main road to the residential buildings and other facilities on the eastern side. When their land was being acquired for the road project, it was promised that the service road to Nandi Bazar will be extended to reach the facility. However, as the works progressed, Asha Niketan authorities said, the narrow side road leading to the care-giving home was demolished. Now, their access with the outside world is cut off for all means.

The authorities pointed out that the residents and staff were in an isolated state. They were not able to go out to buy medicines or food. On May 4, they held a dharna holding placards demanding that a road be built to give them access to the main road.

O.K. Premanand, chairman, Asha Niketan, Kozhikode, told The Hindu on Saturday that chances of getting an approach road were becoming slim. Another option was to construct a flyover, which would be costly. The National Highways Authority of India authorities are reportedly preparing a revised plan to include a side road to connect the facility to the main road. Asha Niketan functionaries, however, are not quite sure how it would work out.

A well, compound wall, part of the approach road, and buildings housing the members were some of the facilities that were removed as three of the 10 acres owned by the care home were acquired for the bypass road. Now, the road is passing through the middle of the property, isolating the eastern portion which has residential buildings, an administrative office, workshop, classrooms, and a cow shed, among others. Around 20 persons are staying there, and nearly 30 others commute to the facility every day, apart from the staff who take care of the members.