Care FM for differently abled to be launched on New Year’s eve

‘The FM station is one of its kind, and will air programmes beneficial to society besides entertainment’

August 26, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Music director M. Jayachandran releasing the logo of Care FM in Kozhikode recently.

Music director M. Jayachandran releasing the logo of Care FM in Kozhikode recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first radio station in the country for differently abled people will be launched in Kozhikode on New Year’s eve. ‘Care FM 89.6’, also the first community radio in the district, promoted by Ponoor-based Health Care Foundation, will start its trial transmission in September.

Care FM is the end result of a five-year-long effort by the Health Care Foundation that has been working to support differently abled people for the last 15 years. The radio station is being set up under the Community Radio Scheme of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

“The Central government is providing all the technical support and funding for the station, which, unlike the usual FM stations, is supposed to air programmes beneficial to society besides entertainment,” said Saifudeen Vengalath, marketing head of Care FM.

The station plans to broadcast programmes in connection with the differently abled sector named ‘Value Waves’, Entertainment programmes named ‘Art Waves’, and informative programmes named ‘Info Waves’.

“A temporary studio has been set up in our campus in Poonoor. It may be expanded later,” Mr. Saifudeen said. The station can be accessed through an FM receiver or a special mobile application.

The Health Care Foundation has offered support to around 200 differently abled people and 50 intellectually challenged persons through a special school and community centre in its Karunya Theeram campus for the past 13 years. The foundation also has a full-fledged disaster management team. Recently, the foundation has set up a ‘Care Village’ in five acres for the differently abled and ‘Pratheeksha Bhavan’ that offers accommodation and training to 50 differently abled people set up with the help of the State government.

The logo of Care FM was launched recently by music director M. Jayachandran. Directors T.M. Abdul Hakeem and C.K.A. Shameer Bava besides other office-bearers of the foundation were present.

