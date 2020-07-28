Care centres for elderly, infirm to be set up in local bodies

The Kozhikode district administration plans to open “Karuthal” care centres in every local body for the care of the elderly and people with chronic ailments. The decision came after it came to light that those who had died of COVID-19 in the district belonged to this vulnerable category.

According to the authorities, the care centres will be monitored by the District Collector, Deputy Collectors and the District Medical Officer. Separate medical teams and palliative care volunteers will be deployed at each centre. The elderly or chronic patients will be shifted to the centre if any one in their houses tests positive for COVID-19. However, those with enough facilities may continue staying at home, provided others ensure their safety from COVID-19. A mobile medical unit will be made available for them if necessary.

The ward level Rapid Response Teams will collect data regarding these vulnerable section of the people to be included in the COVID Jagratha portal. Their care and treatment will be monitored by the district control room.