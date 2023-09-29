Cardiologists launch drive in Kozhikode to promote CPR

September 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

To mark World Heart Day, the State chapter of the Indian College of Cardiology (ICC) has launched a basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training drive to prepare people to respond effectively on noticing sudden cardiac arrest. District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena opened the State-level drive at an event held at Fathima Hospital here on Friday.

Project coordinator P.K. Asokan said the Kerala chapter of the association would cover 2,000 individuals within a year as part of the drive. He added that 170 registered persons including police officers, ambulance staff and students underwent training on the day of launch of the initiative.

According to Dr. Asokan, who was former national president of the ICC, India accounted for about one-fifth of heart attack cases globally, and the prevalence was highest in Kerala. Studies showed that only 1.3% of people who suffered cardiac arrest got CPR before reaching hospital because of lack of awareness and training, he said.

On the training programme, being implemented with the support of Rotary Club, ICC Kerala chapter president Vinod Thomas said CPR training would be imparted by Basic Responders, who are certified experts in the field, with the aid of real-life scenario videos and an innovative Al-based robotic mannequin. He added that the training programme would display videos with 3D features to better prepare learners for real-life emergencies.