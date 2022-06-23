Carbon neutral project launched in Kozhikode
The Oxford School Calicut has launched a one-year carbon neutral project to reduce carbon content in the atmosphere in and around the villages of the campus in Olavanna grama panchayat. As part of the programme, students carried out a survey and also planted saplings in the neighbourhood.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.